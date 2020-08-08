Don’t you hate it when those that engage in #CancelCulure, get cancelled?

Well sort of.

The incoming Auburn University professor that wrote on Twitter, “F**ck every single cop…” has been moved from a professor teaching classes to a researcher.

That’s a fancy way of saying we are going to pay you to sit at home.

Dr. Jesse Goldberg is triggered by a lot of things. He had previously touted online that he couldn’t say “war eagle,” and claimed it was the mascot of the university.

“I know it’s just a mascot but I’m never gonna be able to call myself a ‘war eagle’ or say ‘go war eagles.’ Sorry.”

Of course to any legitimate SEC Football fan or below average professor, they know that “War Eagle” is not a mascot, it’s the school’s chant/battle cry.

Goldberg then couldn’t help himself a few weeks ago when describing himself as a “radical anti-racist white (Jewish) teacher,” he tweeted the following that had to be censored for our readers:

“F*ck every single cop. Every single one. The only ethical choice for any cop to make at this point is to refuse to do their job and quit. The police do not protect people. They protect capital. They are instruments of violence on behalf of capital.”

Fox 8 reports that the tweet has since been deleted and on Friday Preston Sparks, Director of University Communications Services for Auburn, sent an email to WRBL News 3 saying that, “Auburn agreed to Dr. Goldberg’s request that his role transition to a research-focused assignment.”

Suddenly, Goldberg has become silent and has yet to comment on the latest revelations.

We do, however, have a research suggestion for Goldberg. Maybe he can figure out how someone like him, with his hateful rhetoric, was able to keep his job.

And one last thing:

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”

“War Eagle”