No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Assault victim uses ‘weed eater’ against suspect

Jerry Rainey(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Jerry Rainey(Vanderburgh County Jail)

September 9, 2023
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Evansville, Indiana – A man is charged with battery with a deadly weapon after a fight Friday.

Police say one of the victims told them he was walking across the street, when Jerry Rainey sped up and acted like he was going to hit him with his car.

Rainey reportedly got out of his truck and started screaming at him and another man.

The victim says Rainey was armed with a wooden club and started hitting them with it.

14 News reported that Rainey claimed he only started hitting them with the club when one of the victims hit him with a weedwhacker.

A witness told police the fight was already underway and only broke up after one of the victims defended himself with the weedwhacker.

Rainey was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

 


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

JOIN THE FIGHT

BE COURAGEOUS

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com