Jonesboro police arrested a man for threatening to kill an officer on social media, according to reports.

A probable cause affidavit said law enforcement found a video on Facebook made by Kameron Lamonte Irby, 18. In the video, Irby was making threats toward an officer, KAIG 8 reported.

The video, which was posted March 26, was listed on a page called “Murdaman Shiesty.”

"In the video, Irby, who I can clearly identify from previous encounters, is sitting on a bed and talking while holding an AK-47 pistol. While talking, he makes very specific threats to (the officer). In the video, he states, 'I'd really fire (Officer's) a** up. I ain't shooting nowhere below the neck, cause he got that vest on, I'll eat his a** up," Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.

Irby was seen in the video pointing a firearm toward the camera and jerking it back, which simulated firing the weapon, police articulated in the affidavit, according to KATV.

As a result, officers arrested Irby Tuesday on a warrant charging first-degree terroristic threatening.

A $500,000 cash bond was set Wednesday for Irby by District Judge Tommy Fowler. Irby is expected in court on May 29.