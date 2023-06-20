Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHOENIX – A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety was transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound, a Phoenix police officer sustained shrapnel injuries, and the driver of an automobile believed to be involved in multiple shootings is dead, authorities said Monday, according to KVOA News.

The unnamed state trooper was shot with a handgun late Monday morning near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road while initiating a traffic stop in Phoenix. The law enforcement officer was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Phoenix Police found the suspect vehicle as it was pulling into a residence near 27th Avenue and Garfield Street, Sgt. Melissa Soliz said.

The suspect left the house in the vehicle and drove to the area of 35th Avenue and Holly Street. At this point, the suspect fired shots at a Phoenix police officer, who then returned fire with a duty rifle, 12 News reported.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee, while firing at another officer near 36th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The police unit was struck by gunfire and the officer was injured by shrapnel. The suspect vehicle continued and ended up crashing into a wall near 36th and Virginia avenues. The suspect was found dead inside the vehicle from a gunshot wound. Both the DPS trooper and Phoenix officer were discharged Monday evening from the hospital and are recovering at home. UPDATE: Both the DPS trooper who was shot and the Phoenix PD officer struck by shrapnel have been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries at home. @12News — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 20, 2023 The deceased gunman was identified as 24-year-old David Jacobo Borja, according to 12 News. It’s currently unclear who fired the fatal round. The Phoenix Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the sequence of crimes.