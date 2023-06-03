Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – June is Pride Month and like business everywhere, law enforcement agencies are getting into the game. NYPD may have learned the hard way to be weary of organizations that may not have law enforcement agencies in their best interests.

The New York City Police Department celebrated “Pride Month” but placing a rainbow NYPD logo on their patrol cars.

But as Journalist J.D. Rucker explained, there was just one major problem.

All Colors Are Beautiful is an excellent slogan. It should be a hashtag, or maybe an acronym — Classical Liberal Caucus (@LP_CLC) June 3, 2023

The patrol car featured the phrase “PRIDE MONTH” with the phrase “All Colors are Beautiful” underneath.

According to the New York Post, “All Cops are Bastards” dates back to at least to the 1940s and most recently came into the nation spotlight during the mass protests that followed the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The post as of early Saturday had been viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter. It was unclear Saturday who decorated the cruiser and what their intentions were.

Rucker said that “there is practically zero chance that a previously unused slogan, “All Colors Are Beautiful,” making its debut on a police emblem during Pride Month was an accident. The artist or designer was trolling and the virtue signalers in the NYPD were so busy trying to be woke they didn’t notice they were actually being attacked.”