STOCKTON, Calif. – A 15-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a “random act” of murder by an intruder at a California high school on Monday, the Washington Examiner reported.

After the violent attack, the victim was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. Although police did not release the name of the teen, her family later identified her as Alicia Reynaga during a vigil outside the school, according to KRCA3.

Father of Alicia Reynaga shared this photo with me. He says she was an outgoing, athletic student who played for the Stagg High softball team @kcranews pic.twitter.com/t4T0XyRiCD — Melanie Wingo | KCRA 3 (@MelWingoKCRA) April 19, 2022

The Stockton Unified School District police detained the suspect, identified as Anthony Gray, following the vicious crime. He was subsequently booked at the San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a press release.

“Detectives have arrested Anthony Gray, 52, in connection to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old female student. Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder. Detectives believe this appears to be a random act and they are trying to determine why this student was targeted,” police said.

Gray reportedly drove to the front parking lot of Stagg High School at around 11 a.m. After parking his vehicle, he walked over to the student, and stabbed her before being detained, police said.

The school was placed under lockdown after the stabbing. The investigation remains ongoing.