If you don’t know who Officer Deon Joseph is, then stop right now and go find him on social media.

Deon’s attitude is infectious and we wanted to bring you one of his most recent posts.

The most patriotic place aesthetically is a police officers locker room. Had to find one of my partners locker as a favor for him. Looked all over for it. As I searched, every other locker had an American flag on it or a sticker showing support for our nation.

Some funny, some inspirational. It saddens me to think how they don their uniforms with feelings of love for their nation, then get so much hate, sweeping indictments and judgement when they hit the streets from the same nation. But as I always say.

The true definition of a hero is not one who protects those who love them, but those who loathe them as well. One thing’s for sure.

American cops really love America.