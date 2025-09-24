Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Dallas, Texas – On Wednesday morning, three people were shot and two were killed in a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas.

The shooting occurred as ICE officers were transferring detainees into the facility. The shooter died due to a self-inflicted wound, authorities say.

The shooting victims were detainees, and no law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed there were “multiple fatalities.”

“There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas ICE Detention Facility,” Noem wrote on X. “Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families,” she added.