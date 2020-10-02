HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama officer in Helena is being exalted for conducting life-saving CPR on individuals in medical distress for three consecutive years. As a result, he has earned a special achievement.

The Helena Police Department posted a photo of Officer Michael Prather on Twitter as he was honored with the Officer of the Year Award at a recent ceremony.

Officer Michael Prather is the Helena Police officer of the year. Three years in a row Officer Prather has saved people's lives through the use of CPR. Join us in congratulating him!!! pic.twitter.com/lobLXunfq5 — Helena, AL Police (@HelenaPolice) September 30, 2020

“Three years in a row Officer Prather has saved people’s lives through the use of CPR,” the agency said. “Join us in congratulating him!”

Congratulations Officer Prather! Job well done!