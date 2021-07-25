Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















BALTIMORE – The Baltimore Police Department has requested federal police officers to combat violent crime in the city. The call comes after the department faces a shortage of over 600 employees that includes 392 officers and 14 detectives according to Fox News.

“The ask is for federal agents to come help us,” Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison explained this week, according to WBAL-TV.

“Certainly, police officers will answer citizens calls for service. But I think what the bigger picture meant is federal agents will be on the streets of Baltimore. Not specifically patrolling, but on the streets helping, working side by side with police officers to help fight violent crime.”

The federal government has yet to agree to the assistance.

Baltimore is on pace for 300 homicides for the seventh year in a row and the city has seen a rise in homicides of 17% this year.

Baltimore is on track for 300 homicides for the seventh year in a row and is expected to experience 1,000 shootings by the end of the year. In May, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said that he was “very concerned” about violent crime in the city and urged against the push by Democrats nationwide to defund the police.

Last year, the Baltimore City Council approved more than $22 million in cuts to the Baltimore Police Department.

