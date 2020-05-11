FORT WORTH, Texas – Five people were injured after a shooting Sunday evening as about 600 people were crowded into Village Creek Park in Fort Worth, according to police and MedStar.

The shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m., officials said. Village Creek Park is in southeast Fort Worth, NBCDFW reported.

Two of the injuries were critical and the other three were non-life-threatening, Fort Worth police Ofc. Buddy Calzada said.

Witnesses saw fireworks being shot off. However, Calzada said about 30 gunshots followed the fireworks in the center of the park.

Video showed a chaotic scene of people running. As the sound of gunfire rang out, at least one police cruiser could be seen already there with its lights flashing.

As for why 600 people were in the park during social-distancing restrictions, Calzada said police have tried to break up large crowds, NBCDFW reported.

“Ultimately people have a choice and that’s just the choice they made tonight,” Calzada said.

About 30 minutes after gunfire in the park, police received a report of another shooting at a nearby convenience store, police said.

“I was cooking to be honest, I was really cooking and we had some orders and we had customers inside the store and all we heard is shot guns outside, more than seven to 8 shots, and when we walk outside, one of my co-worker was cleaning the parking lot he got shot in the arm, that’s when we called the cops,” said Mohammad Younis who works at the gas station.