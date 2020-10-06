CAMDEN, N.J. — Gunmen blasted a barrage of bullets last month into the Camden, NJ, home of two police officers and their newborn baby girl — in what authorities described as a “targeted” attack at the time, Law Officer reported. Now four men are in custody after shooting up the “wrong address,” according to reports.

The suspects were arrested over the weekend, Camden County police said Monday. A reward for information leading to arrests in the case reached $100,000.

The officers whose home was shot up Sept. 15 are members of the Camden department. Initially, detectives feared they had been targeted because of their law enforcement work, according to reports.

Police say the suspects drove up to the scene in a minivan and fired at least seven shots at the home, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

Six bullets struck the home, which was occupied at the time of the shooting. Two rounds traveled through the front door. Fortunately, the officers and their newborn baby were uninjured by the spray of gunfire.

Investigators said Monday they believe the suspects shot at the wrong home, and the officers were not the intended targets.

Booking photos, left to right, for Jaqwa Styles, 19, Julio Nieves, 19, Obbie Johnson, 30, and Jeremiah McDonald, 18. (Camden County Police Department)

“Everybody that we spoke to in the neighborhood, they knew that they were police officers,” Police Chief Joseph Wysocki told a news conference Monday, according to CBS 3 Philadelphia. “They knew that the police officers lived there, it was common knowledge.

But in announcing the arrests, Wysocki said, “I do not believe that the suspects knew that the police officers lived in that residence.” He said they intended to shoot up another house, the station reported.

The suspects were identified as Obbie Johnson, 30; Jeremiah McDonald, 18; Jaqwa Styles, 19; and Julio Nieves, 19, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

They were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Wyscoki said of his two officers, who attended the news conference, “I think they’re still not sleeping at night. But I think that’s because their baby’s keeping them awake if I can characterize that correctly.”