By Hayley Feland

MINNEAPOLIS – Up to 200 parents and students were involved in a post-basketball game brawl in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The brawl took place at around 7:15 p.m. at Sullivan STEAM School in Minneapolis. Police said it started in the school’s gymnasium after a middle-school basketball game and spilled out onto the street. Witnesses told police that up to 200 adults and children were involved.

Sullivan is a K-8 school in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), Metro Transit, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and State Patrol responded to help with crowd control. According to Crime Watch Minneapolis, an officer help call took place during the melee and arrests were authorized for probable-cause rioting if necessary.

Video obtained by Crime Watch Minneapolis after the crowd began to disperse shows the street outside the school lined with police cars. People can be heard screaming and yelling at each other.

According to Crime Watch, chairs were being thrown during the fight and people were “running everywhere.”

The Minneapolis Police Department told Alpha News that no arrests had been made as of Thursday evening and no injuries were reported. An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

“This fight does not appear to be related to the fight at North Community High School on Tuesday night,” MPD said, referring to a different fight that took place the night before during a basketball game against Patrick Henry High School. Up to 100 people were reportedly involved.

Sullivan did not respond to Alpha News’ request for comment about the fight.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.