Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Anthony Gockowski

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting Saturday evening in St. Paul, according to police. A total of eight people have been shot this weekend in St. Paul.

Police were called to the 500 block of Dale Street North on a report of a person shot around 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, they learned a total of five people had been shot. Two were transported to local hospitals in private vehicles.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was pronounced dead at United Hospital after arriving in a private vehicle. Both were adult males.

Two victims are being treated at Regions Hospital. One is an adult male in critical condition and the other is an adult female in stable condition. One adult female is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at United Hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred in a parking lot following a celebration of life event that was “attended by many people.”

“At the conclusion of the event, an altercation occurred, and shots were fired in the lot,” they said in a press release.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased victims in the coming days.

These are the 4th and 5th homicides of 2023 in St. Paul.

Less than 24 hours earlier, three teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting at the Wellstone Center in St. Paul following a reception for Devin Scott, a student who was stabbed to death at Harding High School earlier this month.

Police said they don’t have any reason to believe the two shootings are connected. No arrests have been made in either shooting.

The city has experienced three shootings at rec centers this year.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...