By Anthony Gockowski

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to Saturday’s murder of Michael Brasel in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood, St. Paul police announced Wednesday.

Police Chief Axel Henry said the teen has been booked on second-degree murder charges and placed in a juvenile facility. He will appear in court Thursday. Axel said the investigation is still ongoing and was unable to provide other details but thanked the community for submitting tips that helped lead to the boy’s arrest.

“If you commit gun violence in this city, we are coming. We are going to find you,” Axel said during a press conference.

Police say the shooting took place just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue. (St. Paul Police Department)

Brasel was murdered Saturday morning on the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue. His wife said he was shot three times in the chest while he confronted someone who was attempting to break into her car parked outside the family’s home.

“Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched. Never thought we would have to ride in a squad car to help SPPD investigators find his killers,” she said.

Brasel was a father to two boys and a youth hockey coach. A GoFundMe has been started for the family, which has raised nearly $200,000.

His death was the 13th homicide of the year for St. Paul.

“There’s nobody better than this department, than our investigators, at holding people accountable when a life is lost in our city,” said Mayor Melvin Carter.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.