Jim Schultz, the Republican candidate for Minnesota attorney general, has received 15 more county sheriffs’ endorsements.

The news of 15 sheriff endorsements adds to the 22 endorsements he had previously received in September. “I am very proud to have public endorsements from 37 county sheriffs from every part of the state”, said Schultz in a press release. “This has never happened in Minnesota’s history. They endorsed me because Keith Ellison has emboldened criminals and ignored victims, and these sheriffs know I will support them in their work of protecting Minnesotans and in ensuring that victims receive justice.”

The 37 counties where the sheriffs have endorsed Schultz represents over four million Minnesotans, roughly 75% of the state’s population, Schultz said.

“It is a disgrace that Keith Ellison supported defunding and dismantling the Minneapolis police amidst the greatest increase in violent crime in decades. Instead of destroying police forces, I will partner with law enforcement to end the revolving door of criminals not being held accountable for their actions, deliver justice for victims, and restore public safety,” he continued.

Despite serving as attorney general for nearly four years, Ellison has very few endorsements from sheriffs, police, or law enforcement organizations.

Schultz has vowed to partner with law enforcement and appoint new criminal attorneys to tackle specific crimes that have been plaguing Minnesota, such as carjacking. According to a press conference back in July, Schultz said “if prosecutors are not interested in prosecuting violent crime, they’re going to have to find a new job.”

This message has resonated with law enforcement as other groups have joined in on endorsing Schultz, including the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the National Troopers Coalition, and the Ramsey County Deputies’ Federation.

Full list of sheriffs who have endorsed Schultz: Sheriffs James Stuart (Anoka County), Daniel Guida (Aitkin County), Todd Glander (Becker County), Ernest Beitel (Beltrami County), Troy Heck (Benton County), Tom Burch (Cass County), Mark Empting (Clay County), Scott Goddard (Crow Wing County), Tim Leslie (Dakota County), Scott Rose (Dodge County), Kurt Freitag (Freeborn County), Mark Haberer (Grant County), Victor Williams (Itasca County), Eric Holien (Kandiyohi County), Mark Wilwant (Kittson County), Allen Anderson (Lac qui Parle County), Brett Mason (Le Sueur County), Josh Guenther (Mahnomen County), Tim Langenfeld (McLeod County), Brian Cruze (Meeker County), Shawn Larsen (Morrison County), Jeremy Thorton (Norman County), Kevin Torgerson (Olmsted County), Jeffrey Nelson (Pine County), James Tadman (Polk County), Bob Fletcher (Ramsey County), Mitch Bernstein (Red Lake County), Scott Hable (Renville County), Patrick Nienaber (Sibley County), Steve Soyka (Stearns County), Jason Dingman (Stevens County), Michael Carr (Wadena County), Brad Milbrath (Wasceca County), Dan Starry (Washington County), and Sean Deringer (Wright County), Bill Flaten (Yellow Medicine County), and Rich Stanek (Hennepin County (2006 – 2018)).

About the author: Alexander Henderson is a freelance writer with a background in management and a degree in business finance.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.