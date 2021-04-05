Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a traffic fatality after an 11-year-old girl was killed from what witnesses say was a street race.

According to FHP, the three vehicles involved in the crash were traveling westbound on US-192, FOX35 Orlando reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Dodge Charger failed to slow and struck the SUV carrying the young girl and two other females from behind, the FHP said. The SUV hit the median and collided with a warning sign.

The Charger then struck a speed limit sign while a Kia Optima was hit by debris, according to authorities.

Witnesses said the drivers of the Charger and Optima were “actively engaged in a street race, prior to the collision,” FHP reported.

The child was killed in the crash and the driver and passenger in the SUV were left with “serious” and “critical” injuries, respectively, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The 19-year-old and 17-year-old drivers of the Charger and Optima were not injured, the reports said.

“Troopers have been out in force, for the past year, trying to stop what happened last night,” FHP Orlando tweeted Saturday. “This crash was 100% preventable. Charges are pending against the 19- and 17-year-old drivers.”

Here is what’s left of the victim’s Toyota RAV 4. Troopers have been out in force, for the past year, trying to stop what happened last night. This crash was 100% preventable. Charges are pending against the 19 and 17 year old drivers. pic.twitter.com/4kqwqzsdaX — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 3, 2021

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victims or the teenage drivers.