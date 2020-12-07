PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Two young siblings playing miniature golf were killed when a vehicle drove onto the course and hit them Friday afternoon.

The children — a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl — were with family members at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park when the tragic crash occurred, according to reports.

Debbie Ward, public information officer of Panama City Beach, said the family was visiting from out of the state, Panama City News Herald reported.

Scott Donaldson was identified as the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, which veered off the road on onto the miniature golf course. The report did not indicate what may have caused such a drastic direction of travel, although charges are pending, according to Ward.

One of the young victims died on the scene and the other passed away at a local hospital.