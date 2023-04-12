Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MARION COUNTY, Texas – A Texas woman who had been missing for two days was discovered alive inside a Jeep that was found submerged in a lake, law enforcement authorities confirmed.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from a fisherman at Lake O’ the Pines Friday morning, April 7, regarding a submerged vehicle, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“He reported observing a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s camp boat ramp,” MCSO said in the statement.

“Deputies arrived at the scene as well as a local wrecker service. As the Jeep was being prepared for removal from the water, it was discovered a person was still in the vehicle and moving,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its press release.

The woman was rescued from the submerged automobile with the combined efforts of the wrecker service, fisherman and Marion County deputies, NBC 5 reported.

EMS responded and the unnamed woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. She was subsequently identified as a woman who had been reported missing to the Longview Police Department in Texas on April 5.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide additional details regarding her physical condition or the circumstances that caused her to wind up in the lake.

