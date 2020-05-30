Where are all the warriors? Before we can answer that question, maybe we should talk about who and what a warrior is and what stake they have in our society. Greek Philosopher, Heraclitus of Ephesus, comes to mind when speaking on the subject. In short, Heraclitus was known for his underlying correlation between opposites; hot and cold, health and disease, good and evil, for example. For the purpose of this writing I will focus on the paradigm of the latter, good and evil.

It is no secret we are surrounded by good and evil. This can also be viewed as faith and sin. To date, neither group has been able drive out the other. For that reason, they continue to coexist. That is where the warrior comes in. The warrior can take on many different forms.

Prominently, in America, the warrior often dons a police uniform. If it goes reported by the media, and you are listening for it, you hear stories of valor and heroism all over the country. These acts may not always be at the hands of a police officer, but most times they are. Modern day warriors are walking amongst us in society. They are essentially hiding in plain sight, proactively deterring evil while anticipating the moment when they are called into action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not All Police Officer Are Warriors

There are several different types of police officers that roam this country. Some have vast training and experience, while others stand paralyzed at how little they actually know, yet are expected to master. Most police officers I have met are good and well-intentioned people, but not all police officer are warriors. A warrior operates at a level higher than his or her counterparts most, if not all, of the time. You would never know it, however, until the spirit of that warrior was summoned. In a dated, but famous speech, presented here by Dr. Paul Whitesell, he quotes Heraclitus who said, “Out of every one hundred men, ten shouldn’t even be here, eighty are just targets, nine are the real fighters, and we are lucky to have them, for they make the battle. Ah, but the one, one is a warrior, and he will bring the others back.”

We should all want to be surrounded by warriors. A warrior constantly hones his or her craft. A warrior strives to do better at every turn and is committed to excellence through perseverance. A warrior commits to training, prepares for every adversary, strives to be just and professional at all times, and understands what his or her God-ordained covenants are. During the application of their covenant, a warrior knows how and when to turn things on and turn them up. Yet, just as a warrior knows how and when to turn things up, it is just as prudent they also know when to turn things down and off. A warrior knows that difference.

We Should All Strive to Be Warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

A warrior is willing to do what is necessary to ensure the job is done in a way that is pleasing to God; a way they can answer to during the day of judgement. As police officers we should all strive to be warriors. That does not mean we should sport face paint, wear ancient garb, and yell out a loud battle cry. It does mean we ought to be our best selves for our own sake and embody that same personification to each person we encounter at every opportunity. Our society expects it and lives depend on it. Honestly, what is the point of doing anything if we are not willing to put our very best forward? Perfection is not a requirement, but maximum effort should always be the expectation.

Identify who amongst you is a warrior. Is it you? If not, who is that one? Attach yourself to the one-in-one hundred that will bring the others back. Commit to standing out amongst the crowd when the chaos ensues. Be bold, be courageous, be of valor, be of integrity, and be precisely the level of great God designed you to be, even before your conception. You too can be a warrior. Be more, be better!