WATERTOWN, Conn. — Police have captured a UPS employee accused of fatally assaulting a co-worker while they were traveling in a delivery truck in Connecticut earlier this week, authorities said.

Connecticut State Police announced they had taken Elijah David Bertrand, 19, into custody hours after he became the target of a manhunt that began Tuesday night in Watertown, where fellow UPS worker Nathan Burk was discovered suffering from injuries, police said.

Bertrand was charged with murder and ordered held on a $2 million cash bond, Fox News reported.

The men were apparently riding in the same vehicle before the assault, though Bertrand’s motive for the attack was unclear, Connecticut State Police Trooper Joseu Dorelus said at a Wednesday news conference. Investigators found a weapon at the scene. The type of weapon was not specified.

Police received a call at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about an accident involving a UPS truck in Watertown. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the driver, 28-year-old Burk, with injuries that indicated he had been assaulted, police said.

Burk was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

UPS spokesperson Matthew O’Connor told Fox News on Wednesday the company was “deeply saddened by the loss” and was cooperating with the investigation.