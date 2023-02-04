TURLOCK, Calif. — Police in California are helping a family purchase a new wheelchair for their 7-year-old daughter after thieves stole the girl’s ability to get around.

A thief made off with a wheelchair belonging to 7-year-old Miracle Melgoza, according to the Turlock Police Department. In response, members of the Turlock Associated Police Officers decided to come together to help the family purchase a new wheelchair, ABC 10 reported.

“After hearing of the senseless theft of a wheelchair from 7 year old Miracle, members of the Turlock Police Officers Association came together and immediately decided to try and help the Melgoza family with the cost of a new wheelchair,” the association wrote on Facebook. “Members of TAPO unanimously agreed to donate $1000 to this family.”