A few years ago, I was asked by the Blue Watch Foundation to develop something that could be included in a packet for new academy recruits. Within 30 minutes, I had written down what I call “The Five Commandments For Law Enforcement Officers.”

God gave me this message and I’m honored to share it with you here.

Know Your Purpose

“For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.”

Romans 13:4

2) Be Courageous

“Be strong and of good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” Deuteronomy 31:6

3) Integrity Isn’t Always Rewarded But It’s Always Rewarding

“He that walketh uprightly walketh securely, but he that perverteth his ways shall be known.” Proverbs 10:9

4) Be A Leader In The Moments Where Leadership Is Needed Most

“And David shepherded them with integrity of heart; with skillful hands he led them.” Psalm 78:72

5) Always Seek Justice

“Ye shall do no unrighteousness in judgement: thou shalt not respect the person of the poor, nor honor the person of the mighty: but in righteousness shalt thou judge thy neighbor.”

Leviticus 19:15

Sheriff (ret.) Andy Hughes has over 30 years of law enforcement experience and was the Sheriff of Houston County (AL) until 2014 when he was appointed to an executive leader position in the State of Alabama to integrate twelve separate state law enforcement agencies into one singular agency. In that role, he commanded the statewide Special Weapons & Tactics (SWAT) Team, the Bomb Team (EOD) and the Aviation Unit. In 2016, Andy retired from law enforcement and continues his contribution to the profession through his presentation across the country called: “Bear The Sword.”