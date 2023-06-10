Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his intention to install a floating barrier in the middle of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. The 1,000-foot-long structure, consisting of four-foot-wide buoys is a product manufactured by the Cochrane USA corporation. Abbot announced the installation of the barrier Thursday afternoon as he signed a host of border security bills in Austin according to Breitbart News.

The installation of the barrier is part of a strategy that will proactively prevent illegal crossings between ports of entry by making it more difficult to cross the Rio Grande and reach the Texas side of the southern border.

The first 1,000 feet of the marine floating barrier will be deployed near Eagle Pass with construction slated to begin on July 7.

Abbott revealed photos of the proposed water barrier including a rendition of the proposed project at the ceremony where he signed six border-related bills into law.

Although the barrier will only consist of an initial 1,000 feet, Abbott told reporters at the signing ceremony the barrier could be moved to other border hotspots or expanded upon.

State law enforcement authorities also implemented an enhanced prosecution program that involves arresting migrants attempting to breach current border barriers, and charging them with criminal trespass.