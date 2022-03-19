Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas – A Texas deputy in Eastland County was killed Friday as she tried to help people to safety ahead of a rapidly spreading brush fire, authorities said.

Deputy Barbara Fenley possibly became disoriented in thick smoke and lost control of her vehicle while checking on the elderly in Carbon, Texas, police said. Consequently, she was overcome by flames, Fox Weather reported.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush encouraged people to pray for the deputy’s family as well as the Cisco Police Department.

“Deputy Fenley was killed while trying to save citizens from the fires burning across West Texas last night. Her service to our state will not be forgotten,” Bush posted on Twitter.

The Cisco Police Department called Fenley “a special servant and an attribute to our profession.”

At the present time, the deputy is the only confirmed death from the fast-moving fire that destroyed at least 50 homes and forced hundreds of people to evacuate in North Central Texas.

Fenley’s son expressed his thoughts as the community mourns.

“She loved everyone and she loved the community of Gorman and Eastland County,” John Fenley wrote on Facebook.

The Eastland Complex Fire that has burned roughly 45,000 acres is only about 10 percent contained at last report, according to fire authorities. It has spread quickly due to dry conditions and wind gusts of 40 mph.

