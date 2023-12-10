Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Last month, Pierce County Deputies responding to a call of a person with a Machete waving it around and threatening a security guard. Once the deputies arrived on scene within a minute and tried to get the man to drop the weapon, the suspect refused.

The suspect was holding onto the weapon and was not obeying commands from the deputies. He was told to drop the weapon, but he instead put down his bags still holding onto his “sword.” Deputies try to get the suspect to comply but he takes off on foot.

Deputies used verbal commands, 40 mm less lethal rounds, and a taser to apprehend this suspect.

In the end he was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Felony Harassment, Unlawfully Displaying a Weapon, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.