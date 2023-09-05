Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A double traffic fatality occurred when a reported street racer smashed into a Los Angeles County firetruck in Southern California overnight. A man and a woman were killed after their car crashed into the fire engine in the Compton area and four firefighters were transported to the hospital.

The collision is being investigated by California Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency said the crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Avalon and East Compton boulevards in West Compton, KTLA reported.

The engine company was responding to a medical incident, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Craig Little said. The truck was traveling down Avalon Boulevard when it was struck by a blue PT Cruiser traveling on Compton Boulevard. The truck was responding in an emergency capacity with lights and siren activated and had a green light at the intersection when the horrific collision occurred.

CHP investigators said two cars, including a blue PT Cruiser, may have been racing westbound on Compton Blvd. before crashing into the fire engine. They added the two cars were traveling at speeds over 80 mph in an area with a posted 40 mph speed limit, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Witnesses said the PT Cruiser was racing another vehicle at excessive speeds when the crash occurred.

Four firefighters were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for what was described by officials as non-critical injuries.

“Unfortunately, the two members of the civilian vehicle were fatalities,” Little confirmed. They were killed upon impact.

Authorities did not release the names of the deceased individuals, but described them as a man and a woman who were both about 30 years old.

CHP investigators are searching for the second vehicle, described as a blue Honda Civic, that was involved as a non-contact participant in the double fatality.

