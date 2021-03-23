Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Miami, FL. – Two North Carolina men in Miami over spring break were arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who was found dead in her hotel room, according to Fox News. Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are also accused of stealing the unconscious woman’s credit cards and using them during their South Beach vacation, The Miami Herald reported.

Both men were caught on surveillance footage entering the Albion Hotel with the impaired victim, a Pennsylvania resident, at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, police said

“[Taylor] was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina testified during a bond hearing Monday, according to the Herald.

Police said each of the men had sex with the victim at the hotel and, at one point, Taylor allegedly forced himself on her as she appeared to be unconscious.”The fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, she could not have consented to sex with the defendants,” the police report states.

Later, on Thursday, first responders discovered the woman “semi nude” and dead in the room’s bed.

Cops were able to track down Collier — who fit the description of one of the men in the surveillance footage — on Saturday in an area that’s recently been packed with partying spring breakers. He allegedly confessed that he and his pal had met the woman at a local restaurant and that Taylor gave her a “green pill,” the police report said.

Collier told police he believed the drug was Percocet, a powerful pain reliever, Alsina testified in court.

Charges against the suspects include burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft and the fraudulent use of a credit card. Additional charges related to murder are pending an autopsy and the cause of death.