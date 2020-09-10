BONNEAU, S.C. — A small town South Carolina police chief was stabbed in the face by a man who told him that he was “going to die today” when he answered the door, authorities said.

Bonneau Police Chief Franco Fuda said he heard a knock at the door of his home on Monday and went out to meet the suspect, who was later identified as Forrest Bowman, WCIV reported.

Fuda said Bowman told him he was “going to die today” and proceeded to stab him under his left eye with an ice pick, leaving him covered in blood.

After the attack, Bowman fled to his mobile home and refused to surrender, causing a standoff with authorities, WCSC reported.

Berkeley County deputies sent a scout robot into his trailer before making entry to arrest Bowman, who was taken into custody while naked and screaming, authorities said.

Bowman had previously made threats to the chief as well as a local pastor, according to WCSC.

Bowman faces charges that include attempted murder. He was denied bond by a judge.