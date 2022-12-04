Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Shocking video shows a hostile attacker pull a baseball bat from his pants and bash an unsuspecting man in the back of the head on a Manhattan sidewalk last Tuesday.

The violent attack occurred at 8:06 a.m. in front of 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights. The victim, 47, is knocked to the ground while the suspect is seen menacingly yelling over the injured man who lies on the sidewalk, according to video released Saturday by NYPD.

It’s unclear clear if the two had any interaction prior the vicious attack but the bat-wielding assailant appears to be targeting the man and glances at his face before pulling out the lumber.

Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying the assailant, the New York Post reported.

Investigators are looking for the attacker. ( NYPD)

The victim was transported NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem. He sustained a head laceration and bruising, and is reportedly in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/.