CRANDON, Wis. – A Wisconsin carnival ride turned into a dreadful experience for eight rollercoaster riders when they were left hanging upside down for hours after the ride abruptly stopped on Sunday.
The fearful stoppage occurred around 1 p.m. at the Forest County Festival in the small town of Crandon, which is approximately 100 miles north of Green Bay. The riders on the Fire Ball remained upside down for at least three hours as first responders worked to rescue them from the inoperative ride, WFJW News reported.
A festival-goer posted an image on Facebook showing the riders hanging upside down, saying they had been that way for up to four hours, according to Fox News Digital.
He said a little girl who was stuck told fire officials to rescue an older man “because he was struggling.”
First responders rescued eight people from the ride after at least three hours of being stuck upside down. (Scott Brass/Facebook)
“All we know that there is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position,” Capt. Brennan Cook of the Crandon Fire Department told WJFW. “The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site and at this time, we do not have any other information.”
Seven of the eight riders were children, according to local reports. Those involved were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation once they were rescued.
“Families are being reunited with people as they come down off of the ride from the rescuers and everybody seems to be doing the best as they can given the circumstances,” said Cook.
