By Luke Sprinkel

In a letter dated Feb. 15, 2024, attorneys for the family of Ricky Cobb accused the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Minnesota State Patrol, and State Trooper Ryan Londregan of being liable for “Mr. Cobb’s wrongful death.”

As such, Cobb’s family is seeking $25 million in damages from the two agencies, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Alpha News.

Ricky Cobb II, a convicted felon who allegedly had ties to a Minneapolis gang, was shot and killed by Trooper Londregan last summer. On July 31, 2023, Cobb attempted to flee law enforcement in a vehicle while another state trooper was half-inside, half-outside the vehicle. In response, Londregan shot Cobb as his fellow state trooper was dragged for a short distance by Cobb’s vehicle.

In January, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that her office would file charges against Londregan. Since then, the case has attracted significant media attention, particularly surrounding Moriarty’s handling of the case. Public officials across Minnesota have called for the charges against Londregan to be dismissed while various police associations have asked Gov. Tim Walz to remove the case from Moriarty’s office.

Retaining the services of South Carolina-based Strom Law Firm, the family of Ricky Cobb is now seeking compensation from Minnesota’s state government. In a demand letter, a lawyer working for the family says, “Mr. Cobb’s injuries and death were caused directly and proximately by the intentional, willful, and wanton conduct of Ryan Londregan, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, and the Minnesota State Patrol.”

Specifically, the letter accuses Trooper Londregan of using force that was “excessive and unreasonable.” Further, the letter says DPS and the Minnesota State Patrol are liable for “negligent actions and omissions,” and that the agencies “engaged in conduct and actions that directly caused the death of Mr. Cobb.”

As compensation, the letter demands $25 million “for the injuries caused by Ryan Londregan, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, and the Minnesota State Patrol’s outrageous and intolerable conduct.”

Strom Law Firm did not return a phone call seeking comment before publication. DPS, which has several divisions including the State Patrol, did not respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.

