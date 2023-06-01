Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Eagle, Colorado — QuietKat, the leading manufacturer of all-terrain electric bicycles, is proud to announce its alliance with law enforcement and military agencies to provide a fast and reliable e-bike fleet program. This program is designed to help police, military, and security personnel to serve and protect their communities in a more efficient and quiet manner all while giving them the power and range they need in all situations.

QuietKat’s e-bikes provide an efficient and cost-effective way to travel in urban, suburban, and rural areas and even go where other vehicles would be obstructed. With its powerful motor and long-range batteries, they are capable of quick acceleration and extended distances on a single charge. The bikes are equipped with fat tires and sturdy rugged frames, making them perfect for off-road terrain and pursuits over varying surfaces.

The specific QuietKat Patrol 10 e-bike offers a variety of features that make it ideal for law enforcement and military personnel, including:

Powerful motor for fast and efficient travel

Hub-driven, will still work in the event of a chain failure

Long-range batteries for extended rides

Fat tires for all terrain

Quiet operation for silent pursuit and noise reduction

Reliable and durable construction for longer life and extreme conditions

Purpose built accessories to carry all your necessary gear

High-powered emergency siren and light package

Can be customized with decals to match current agency fleet

With its state-of-the-art technology and high-quality components, all QuietKat e-bikes are designed to exceed the needs and expectations of law enforcement and military personnel.

QuietKat was founded in 2012 by twin brothers Jake & Justin Roach in Eagle, Colorado, with the goal of helping people to enjoy the outdoors more quietly than other traditional motorized methods. QuietKat is now part of the Vista family of brands, which includes Eagle Industries, Blackhawk, Camelback, Hoppes, Federal Ammunition, Remington and more. QuietKat has earned a reputation as a reliable and very rugged eBike built by hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, establishing them as the top trusted eBike brand in the country.

For more information on fleet and agency pricing please visit the website here. Also check out special discounts for individuals who have served here.

Contact QuietKat Marketing Director Michael Mayer for additional information @ [email protected] or Justin Moore at [email protected] for public and media relations.

About QuietKat: Founded in 2013 in Eagle, Colo., QuietKat is the leader in off-road electric bikes for hunting, fishing, camping, and exploring the great outdoors. Built for all-season utility, QuietKat electric bikes and accessories are designed to go further and explore more while carrying everything you need for your adventure. Riding a QuietKat e-bike has a low impact on the environment and a high return of utility and adventure. QuietKat strives to enhance the outdoor experience by building robust and reliable products with solid construction, powerful electric motors, and high performance in the field. QuietKat features a wide range of electric bikes and accessories including bags, racks, trailers, and everything you need for the outdoor lifestyle. For more information please visit www.QuietKat.com.