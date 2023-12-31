Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York – A sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department, which is located in a suburb of New York City, killed his wife and sons, 10 and 12, in a murder-suicide, authorities said Saturday.

Fox News reports that the bodies of Watson Morgan, 49, his wife Ornella, 43, and their sons were found with gunshot wounds in their nearby New City, New York, home late Friday after he didn’t show up for his shift, and the Clarkstown Police Department did a welfare check.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Thew Clarkstown Police Department announced that “At this phase in the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Morgan was a 16-year veteran of the department and had been promoted to sergeant in 2016. Before that, he served with the NYPD from 2000.

