A viral video posted this week shows an officer laughing over a group of ‘defund the police’ protesters requesting security for their event.

The officer rightfully points out the silly irony of those that are calling for the “defunding” of law enforcement calling for help….from law enforcement.

In a smart move, the officer removed his police badge prior to filming the video. It is unknown where the protest was taking place.

“So I come in this morning and we’re informed there’s going to be a protest to ‘defund the police.’ Well, that’s fine, I like protests,” he says into the camera.

“Except they requested a police presence. You know, for their safety … at the ‘defund the police’ event,” he reiterates.

Finally, he says, “I s*** you not.”