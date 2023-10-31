Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. – The Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona suffered the loss of K9 Kenzo when he was killed in the line of duty on Friday, Oct. 27.

The following details were provided by the Officer Down Memorial Page in memory of K9 Kenzo after he succumbed to stab wounds received while attempting to apprehend two armed robbery suspects.

“At 7:53 p.m., while searching for two suspects in an armed robbery, deputies witnessed one of the men entering a fenced commercial yard and sent K9 Kenzo to find them. When K9 Kenzo stopped responding to his handler, deputies went to investigate. They found K9 Kenzo with life-threatening stab wounds. K9 Kenzo was transported to a veterinary hospital where he passed away.

“The suspects were arrested and charged with suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated robbery. One subject was also charged with killing/harming a work/service animal. The other subject was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“K9 Kenzo had served with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for almost two years.”

K9 Kenzo (ODMP)

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, Cody Bartlett was booked into jail on suspicion of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and killing/harming a work/service animal.

Juan Tacho was also arrested in connection to this case on suspicion of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“We are saddened by the loss of K9 Kenzo and reminded of the dangers our deputies face along with their K9 partners who serve right beside them,” the sheriff’s office said.