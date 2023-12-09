Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Philadelphia – Philadelphia police are searching for the person behind a series of random machete attacks in a park popular with hikers, runners and bicyclists.

NBC News reported on a news conference announcing that two people sustained injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening in the November attacks in Northeast Philadelphia’s Pennypack Park.

The random nature of the violence concerned police, who stepped up patrols of the park.

“It was without provocation,” Beaufort said. “He just started attempting to stab the persons while they were on the trail.”

The first attack happened at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22 when a runner warned a bicyclist they were approaching from behind, according to a police statement.

The bicyclist responded by attacking with a machete, slashing the victim’s arms and hands, police said.

The second happened about 9 a.m. on Nov. 24 when the victim, walking with a companion along the park’s eponymous trail, was similarly slashed, police said.

In both cases, the victims were hospitalized, police said. Their conditions were unavailable.