– A recently ousted Massachusetts police chief is being charged with one count of enticing a child under the age of 16, officials said Thursday.

Ralph “Rusty” Marino is scheduled to be arraigned on May 22 in Leominster District Court.

Marino was relieved of all duties after he voluntarily placed himself on leave following a meeting with representatives of the Massachusetts State Police on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the chief submitted a letter of resignation to the Stow Board of Selectmen, WCVB reported.

The story came to light on Sunday when a group known as Predator Poachers Massachusetts posted a YouTube video that appears to show Marino being confronted in a public parking lot by a self-proclaimed activist from Fitchburg. The private citizen claims he poses as underage boys online in order to catch child predators, according to WCVB.

“We fully understand that these alleged actions, if true, may serve to undermine the trust that the Stow Police Department has worked hard to create within the Stow community,” reads a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page on Monday. “These alleged actions are outrageous in any civilized society, but amplified in a small community such as Stow.”

As a result, Sgt. Darren Thraen was named acting chief and the Board of Selectman approved the temporary appointment on Wednesday.

Stow police said that they will fully cooperate with state police, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement and investigative agencies.