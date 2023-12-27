Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SOUTH VIENNA, Ohio — A village in Clark County is suspending its police department starting at the beginning of the new year.

Keller said there isn’t enough coverage from an officer standpoint. The department currently has three police officers, one of whom is the temporary acting chief.

The village council voted unanimously to suspend the department for the health and safety of residents.

The village has contracted with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to have a deputy patrol the village 40 hours a week.

The Village of South Vienna is small with a population of approximately 573 people.

In s statement obtained by News Center 7, the Village of South Vienna’s Mayor Toni Keller said:

“The Village of South Vienna has had difficulty attracting and retaining police officers to work the shifts required to consistently maintain the health and safety of the residents of the Village of South Vienna. The Clark County Sheriff can provide police functions and protection services for the Village that better meet the needs of the Village.”