(Alpha News) – Two Oakdale plainclothes police officers were told to “put their guns in the car” before they would be allowed to have lunch at Texas Roadhouse in Woodbury on Friday, according to an officer in the department who spoke to Alpha News about the incident involving his colleagues.

He said the officers were first told by the hostess they were “not allowed to have weapons in the restaurant.”

He said the plainclothes detectives were wearing belts with their badges visible and their guns holstered. One officer even had a polo shirt with Oakdale Police Department printed on the front, he said.

The officer said a manager was called who also told the detectives they would need “to take their guns to the car” in order for them to have lunch, even after they showed the restaurant staff their badges.

The officers said they would be eating lunch elsewhere and left.

Under federal law, law enforcement officers are allowed to concealed carry in any jurisdiction in the United States, regardless of state or local laws. Despite the lack of a uniform, the law allows them to still carry firearms. State law also precludes private establishments from prohibiting “the lawful carry or possession of firearms by a peace officer.”

A spokesperson with Texas Roadhouse told Alpha News the 17-year-old hostess had just completed “active aggressor training” and that she “didn’t see a badge.”

“She was freaked out seeing a gun,” Travis Doster said.

Doster said he was told by the restaurant it was just the hostess who was involved. However, the officer who spoke to Alpha News confirmed a manager also stated the detectives needed to “put their guns in their car” before eating at the restaurant.

“People need to look at the long history of Texas Roadhouse of supporting police,” Doster said. “We’re a great business and have been for years. We 100% support police.”

However, after the incident some officers are planning to avoid dining at the restaurant.

“We’re not powerless here and plan to take our business elsewhere,” the Oakdale officer told Alpha News.