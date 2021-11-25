Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City — Two NYPD officers were shot Wednesday night after responding to a 911 call of a man with a gun in the Bronx according to NY1.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8 p.m. as officers responded to an apartment complex near East 187 Street and Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section of the borough.

The suspect shot at responding officers. Officers fired back and struck him in the torso. He was taken into custody and a firearm recovered.

One officer was shot in the arm while the other was struck in the back.

The identity of the suspect and officers were not released. They were transported to a local hospital and expected to survive.