North Dakota deputy killed by son of U.S. Senator fleeing police as mother tried to get him mental health treatment

BISMARCK, N.D. — A deputy with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office in North Dakota was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a fleeing vehicle during a chase. The driver of that vehicle is the son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).
Deputy Paul Martin, 53, was outside of his patrol unit and in the process of laying down road spikes when he was struck and killed by a vehicle being driven by 42-year-old Ian Cramer, according to authorities.
Cramer was driven by his mother Kris Cramer to the Sanford Health emergency room in Bismark at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday due to concerns about his mental health, the Associated Press reported.
While the family’s Chevy Tahoe was parked in the ambulance sally port, “Ian got into the driver’s seat and allegedly rammed the doors of the bay and fled the scene,” Bismarck Police said.