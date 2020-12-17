CONCORD, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer was shot and killed and another officer was wounded Wednesday night in a shootout with a suspect who was also killed at the scene, according to reports.

The gunfire happened in Concord, a city of about 79,000 residents, about 27 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.

Neither the police officers nor the suspect were immediately identified. The wounded officer’s injuries were said to be non-life-threatening, according to FOX 46 of Charlotte.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Police in Concord say one officer was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday night shooting. Officials say the gunman is dead. https://t.co/Oo1K1IUiNl — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) December 17, 2020

Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released. The department will be holding a press conference Thursday morning.

Currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting on Gateway Lane near Speedway Blvd. More information to follow as soon as available. Avoid the area. /kee pic.twitter.com/Nn6QuQtBYa — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 17, 2020

Drivers and area residents were asked to stay clear of the scene at Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard, where several businesses are located, according to WBTV-TV of Charlotte.

It was the second line-of-duty death of a police officer in the Charlotte area in less than a week, Fox reported.

Last Friday, Officer Tyler Herndon of the Mount Holly Police Department was shot and killed two days before his 26th birthday during a break-in at a local car wash and arcade, Law Officer reported. The officer’s life was memorialized on Tuesday.