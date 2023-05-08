Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DEPTFORD, N.J. – Officer Robert Shisler of the Deptford Police Department in New Jersey was shot in March during a violent struggle with a suspect. On Sunday, he died as a result of the critical injuries he sustained, authorities confirmed, according to nj.com.

“Officer Shisler dedicated his life to the service of the residents of Deptford Township. He helped ensure the safety of our community where he was born, raised, lived and worked,” Deptford Police Chief Joseph Smith said. He “paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty” when he succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

The department said in a press release. “Our deepest sympathies are with the Shisler family during this difficult time of bereavement. Though nothing can take away the pain of his passing, Bobby’s incredible strength and bravery will be an unforgettable example of being Deptford strong. He was the best of ALL of us.”

The 27-year-old officer was rushed to the hospital on March 10, after he and armed suspect Mitchell Negron Jr. exchanged gunfire, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said in a press statement.

“According to the preliminary investigation, on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 12:38 p.m., Officer Shisler conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive in Deptford Township,” the AG’s Office wrote. “The pedestrian was later identified as Mr. Negron. During the stop, a foot pursuit ensued and resulted in a struggle between Officer Shisler and Mr. Negron. Both individuals were shot in the area of Doman Avenue. Mr. Negron was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 1:01 p.m. Officer Shisler was transported to Cooper Medical Center in Camden. … A Taurus .38 special revolver, which was not the officer’s service weapon, was recovered at the scene.”

Officer Robbert “Bobby” Shisler was shot by the suspect with a .38 special revolver. The suspect also died during the violent encounter. ( Deptford Township Police Department)

“Officer Shisler will always be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the residents of this great community,” Chief Smith said. “We are extremely grateful and thankful for his service. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.”

The New Jersey State PBA extended condolences after learning the news of Shisler’s passing.

We are devastated at the loss of Bobby. He gave his life protecting his community. No words can express the grief we feel. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and Deptford Police Department. We will honor this hero and his sacrifice in all we do – President Patrick Colligan pic.twitter.com/g0G3RGTjw8 — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) May 7, 2023

In the aftermath of the shooting, the police agency asked residents to pray for Shisler as he fought for his life. Local students wrote get-well letters to the officer and various community events were held to raise funds for his hospital bills, the New York Post reported.

Shisler’s grandmother said in an April 24 Facebook post that he had undergone numerous surgeries and lost part of his right leg, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Thank you so very much for your prayers and love,” Ethel Hawkins wrote, noting Shisler’s father and brother were also police officers. “We appreciate each and every prayer for him and our family.”

The fallen officer’s patrol car was parked outside the town municipal building Sunday evening with flowers and a Thin Blue Line flag draped over the windshield.

The shooting remains under investigation by the state AG’s office.

