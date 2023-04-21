Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Roselle, New Jersey – A New Jersey mother and her 9-year-old daughter were found murdered on Wednesday in their home, and a jealous relative may be to blame, according to reports.

The pair were killed with an ax.

Fox News reports that Keisha Morrison, 45, and Kelsey Morrison were wrapped in sheets and stuffed under a bed, according to police.

When Kelsey didn’t show up to school, family members found the bodies.

A bloody ax stuffed between two mattresses in his bedroom.

Gary’s brother, who had been living in the basement, allegedly fled the home in Keisha’s brand new BMW, which authorities tracked to Maryland.

Evory Morrison was arrested there for allegedly stealing the car.

Evory was reportedly told that he had to move out of the home prior to the murders.

Kelsey would have turned 10 Sunday.