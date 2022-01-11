Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is a Republican candidate for Nevada governor. He just disclosed that his candidacy shattered fundraising records for both parties as the GOP seeks to flip the governor’s mansion.

Lombardo is one of nine GOP candidates who are vying for the party’s nomination. He announced Tuesday that his campaign has raised $3.1 million since entering the Nevada gubernatorial race in late June.

The fundraising haul is a record-breaking one during a nonelection year. Fox News reported.

Clark County is home to the city of Las Vegas.

The Republican nominee, who will be chosen in a June primary, will aim to unseat Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak in a state Joe Biden won by less than three percentage points in 2020.

“I’m truly honored by the tremendous show of support my campaign has received so far,” Lombardo told Fox in a statement. “For far too long, Steve Sisolak and Nevada’s radical, single-party state rule have failed us, and I think these numbers clearly reflect that Nevadans are ready for something new.”

Lombardo’s bio from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department website reads as follows:

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo began his law enforcement career in 1988 as a police officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). He was promoted to the position of Police Sergeant in 1996. During his time as a Sergeant, Sheriff Lombardo was awarded the Meritorious Service Award for outstanding service to the Las Vegas community. Sheriff Lombardo was promoted to the position of Lieutenant in 2001 and served the department in various capacities at this rank, including Patrol Lieutenant, Executive Lieutenant to the Sheriff, and Search/Rescue Commander. Sheriff Lombardo was promoted to Captain in 2006 and served as the Bureau Commander for the Southwest Area Command and subsequently, the Bureau Commander for Homeland Security. In 2008, Sheriff Lombardo was appointed as a Deputy Chief, serving as Division Commander of Support Operations, and he eventually became the Division Commander of the Patrol Division. His tasks included overseeing Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), canine units, traffic, air support, and vice/narcotics programs. Sheriff Lombardo was promoted to the position of Assistant Sheriff in 2011, where he was responsible of the Law Enforcement Services Group. This position managed the Administrative and Sciences, Professional Standards, and Technology and Support Divisions. Additionally, he managed the build-out and implementation of the new Project 25 Simulcast Phase II radio system for the LVMPD. After 26 years on the force, Lombardo retired as a commissioned officer and was elected in 2014 as Sheriff of Clark County. In 2006, he completed his Masters of Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, as well as completing the 227th Session of the FBI National Academy. He is a 2013 graduate of the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) Police Executive Leadership Development Program. Sheriff Lombardo maintains professional affiliations to include Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA), National Sheriffs Association (NSA), FBI – Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA), Nevada Commission for Homeland Security, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy Associates. He has also served as Board Member for the Board of Directors LVMPD Foundation (2007-2014), Board of Directors Goodwill of Southern Nevada (2007-2009), Committee Member for the NV Communications Steering Committee 2012-2014 and MCC’s representative to the Public Safety Advisory Committee (2012-2014). He currently serves as a Board Member for Nevada Child Seekers.

“To every Nevadan who is desperate for safer streets, better schools, and a stronger economy: Hold on, help is on the way,” Lombardo said. “My campaign is just getting started, and we’re on the way to deliver true leadership in 2022. Together, this will be the year we take back our state!”