Eureka County (NV) Sheriff Jesse Watts is about as courageous as they come in law enforcement. He regularly stands straight when so many bend and he did not disappoint this week when he made a public appeal for those criticizing the profession to “do a better job.”
Here is what he wrote via social media:
To all the keyboard warriors out there, that can do a better job at policing then the current law enforcement can. Now is your chance. We have some openings for Deputy Sheriff.
If you like being told, “I pay your salary, why don’t you fight real crime, it wasn’t me, have another doughnut, there are people doing worse things than this, kids he’ll take you to jail if you don’t eat, why don’t you catch some drug dealers”, so on and so forth, you get the idea.
For the physical side of it, we sometimes have to wrestle with people, get spit on, have to run after people, fight fires, get wet while out in the elements, chase domestic and wild animals, fix fence, clean up wrecks, lift ambulance patients, the list goes on.
As a Deputy, you will have to be a counselor, shrink, psychic, mechanic, fire fighter, traffic controller, lawyer, medical provider, mediator, land surveyor, accountant, baby sitter, process server, sales man, tour guide, animal control, crisis manager and an all in all information center.
The best of all, we have a community that loves us. They bring us treats, buy us lunches and dinners. Provide gifts during the holidays. Say hi to us every where we go and support us even when the country is going crazy. We have some of the best people that live in our communities.
If this sounds like the job for you, we will pay you $23.97 an hour (not as much as you will make at the power plant or gold mine), give you great benefits, paid sick and vacation, medical with vision, 20 or 25 year retirement, paid training, take home car, uniforms provided, and some things I’m sure, we are forgetting.
APPLY TODAY!
