Eureka County (NV) Sheriff Jesse Watts is about as courageous as they come in law enforcement. He regularly stands straight when so many bend and he did not disappoint this week when he made a public appeal for those criticizing the profession to “do a better job.”

Here is what he wrote via social media:

To all the keyboard warriors out there, that can do a better job at policing then the current law enforcement can. Now is your chance. We have some openings for Deputy Sheriff.