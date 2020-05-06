A Nebraska woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted a teenage girl and planned to use two girls to catch sex traffickers.

Law enforcement authorities were initially contacted on May 2, when Amy Michelle Schellhorn’s mother called to report an assault of a minor. She said Schellhorn assaulted her own 16-year-old daughter, KETV reported.

The 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girls told investigators they were in Schellhorn’s vehicle when she became upset and began trying to kick one of the girls out of the moving automobile, hitting and pushing her, according to the report.

The police investigation revealed that Schellhorn told the teenage girls she wanted to take them to Las Vegas to work with them in an undercover capacity—apparently as bait, or something more—to catch sex traffickers.

One of the girls said Schellhorn told her she would get $500,000 to participate in the plan and would get her own house if she decided to stay.

Consequently, Schellhorn faces charges of child abuse.