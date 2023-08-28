Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Law enforcement authorities confirmed that Robert O’Neill, 47, was taken into custody Wednesday, but few details have been released. He faces misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury, KDFW reported.

O’Neill was released shortly after the arrest on $3,500 bond. The Frisco Police did not disclose further information regarding the arrest.

According to the New York Post, O’Neill had been in town to record a podcast at a local cigar lounge.

O’Neill recounted the story of the raid on bin Laden’s compound in his 2017 memoir “The Operator.” The United States government has never confirmed or denied the story.

The man is hailed a hero in most circles, yet his notoriety has called attention to his faux pas.

In 2016, he was arrested for DUI in Montana, charges that were later dismissed by prosecutors, CBS News reported.

O’Neill’s booking photo from a 2016 arrest in Montana for drunk driving. (Image via New York Post)

In 2020, he was banned by Delta Airlines for refusing to wear a mask.

The outspoken veteran is also one of the backers of Armed Forces Brewing Co., a Virginia microbrewer that originated during the controversy surrounding Bud Light’s sponsorship of LGBTQ influencer Dylan Mulvaney.