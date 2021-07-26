Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















WASCO, California — The Kern County Sheriff Department responded to the 1700 block of 1st Street in Wasco just after 1 p.m. for a shots fired call. When deputies arrived, they discovered that a shooting had occurred inside the home according to local reports.

Our sources are telling us that that “two or three” deputies were shot early in the incident. One deputy was reportedly shot in the head.

Multiple people shot including officer in Wasco Ca https://t.co/InMlnpNNK8 — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) July 25, 2021

This scene is ongoing with reports of shots being fired along with a hostage situation.

